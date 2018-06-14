Remember when Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray were married while the two actors were starring on "One Tree Hill"?

Well, though the short-lived marriage began and ended more than 10 years ago, it has resurfaced as a topic of contention, especially between the ex-couple in the media.

After Bush made some comments recently that she felt forced into the marriage, especially for the sake of the show, Michael Murray fired back - his rep gave a statement to People magazine early Thursday morning.

"Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love," the statement reads. "Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children,” the rep told the magazine. “He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior.”

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images, FILE

So, what got the 36-year-old actor so hot and bothered under the collar?

While speaking to Andy Cohen on his radio show this week, the actress, 35, said, "Everyone's been 22 and stupid!" alluding to the fact that she was 22 and Murray was 23 when the duo tied the knot.

"It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do," she said about the marriage. "Ladies have to learn how to take up space in the way that men are taught they are entitled to."

After talking about life lessons girls have to learn, Cohen pushed back a bit and asked if she didn't want to get married, why did she? She then threw some real shade at the actor.

"Because how do you let everybody down?" she added. "You have a boss telling you that you're the only person who gets a person to work on time, and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don't because our days [don't] start on time."

She added that the drama behind the scenes was far better than on the former CW show.

Michael Murray has since remarried, to actress Sarah Roemer. The duo have two children together.