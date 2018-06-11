Inside Kanye West's star-studded 41st birthday party

Kanye West has a lot to celebrate -- not only did he turn 41 years old last Friday, but also his latest album, "ye," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

The rapper celebrated his birthday with a star-studded dinner party with music artists represented by his G.O.O.D label, including Pusha T, Kid Cudi and Teyana Taylor, as well as his former Roc Nation collaborator Dame Dash and Steve Stoute.

The evening featured a performance, complete with magic tricks, by Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard. West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, shared a video of him performing a magic trick with a pair of glasses on SnapChat.

She also shared another photo of Suchard performing a trick with singer Teyana Taylor. Her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert, laughed, while rappers, 2 Chainz and Quavo, looked on in disbelief.

Members of West's family also showed up, according to photos posted to social media, including his father, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.