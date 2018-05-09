'Iron Man' suit worth more than $300K missing

May 9, 2018, 2:26 PM ET
PHOTO: Robert Downey Jr. as Ironman, left, and Chris Evans as Captain America are seen in a scene from The Avengers movie.PlayMarvel
WATCH MARVEL 101: Iron Man: Tony Stark Built a Suit of Armor

Iron Man's suit is nowhere to be found.

Los Angeles ABC station KABC has confirmed that the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the burglary at a prop storage facility in the San Fernando Valley, from which the original "Iron Man" costume went missing.

Authorities said that the suit, which is worth more than $300,000, disappeared between February and April of this year.

A police report was filed on Tuesday.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. first wore the red and gold costume in the 2008 film. Most recently, it can be seen in the blockbuster film, "Avengers: Infinity War."

A representative for Marvel did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

KABC's Julie Sone contributed to this report.

