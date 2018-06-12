Jada Pinkett Smith reveals bouts of suicidal thoughts in the past

Following the deaths of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade last week, actress Jada Pinkett Smith decided to speak out about her own past bouts with mental illness and even thoughts of suicide.

The 46-year-old mother of two posted a lengthy, powerful note to Instagram with pictures of the late chef and fashion designer.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, FILE

"One thing I’ve learned in my life over the years is that mental health is something we should practice daily, not just when issues arise," she began. "We should take care of our mind and spirit in the same way we do our body. With the suicides of Kate and Anthony it brought up feelings of when I was in such despair and had considered the same demise...often."

Both Spade, 55, and Bourdain, 61, were found dead last week, after taking their own lives. Spade was discovered in her New York City apartment, while Bourdain was filming in France at the time of his death.

Pinkett Smith added in her post that her battle with mental illness hasn't been easy, though she's grateful she "pulled through."

David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images, FILE

"In the years I spent towards my healing, many moons ago, I realized the mind and heart can be extremely delicate without the foundation of a formidable spirit," she continued. "What I eat, what I watch on TV, what music I listen to, how I care for my body, my spiritual practice, what people I surround myself with, the amount of stress I allow and so on ... either contribute to or deteriorate my mental health. Mental health is a daily practice for me. It’s a practice of deep self-love."

She closed her message with a tribute to Bourdain and Spade, writing, "May Kate and Anthony Rest In Peace. Many may not understand... but I do, and this morning I have the deepest gratitude that I pulled through."