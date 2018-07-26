Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton are all expected to reprise their "9 to 5" roles for the planned sequel, and Fonda says in some ways things have gotten worse since the original workplace comedy was released nearly 40 years ago.

Fonda, 80, was at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills Wednesday to talk about the upcoming HBO documentary on her life, titled "Jane Fonda in Five Acts." But she was also asked about "9 to 5" and the #MeToo movement.

Back then "you worked for the company, you were hired by the company, if you had problems you went to the company," explained the two-time Oscar winner. "Today, a lot of the workforce is hired by an outside company and subcontracted back. So, if there's a problem, where do you go? Who do you complain to? Who do you fight with?"

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

She continued, "With social media, the internet, computers, all the things that we didn't have then, you can be spied on very easily. Everything you say, everything you do, everything you write, every email you send."

Then there's the #MeToo movement, which Fonda said has been positive overall in the social media era.

"Probably sexual harassment will tend to drop because guys are scared," Fonda said with a sinister laugh.

Fonda has been working overtime on the "9 to 5" sequel as an executive producer, but so far, no word on when fans can expect the film.

"Jane Fonda in Five Acts" debuts on HBO Sept. 24.