Jennifer Lawrence, The Rock and other celebs give back for the holidays

At its heart, Christmas is all about giving back.

That's exactly what some celebs, including actor Jennifer Lawrence and former President Barack Obama, did to celebrate the holidays.

Lawrence, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, visited Norton Children's Hospital earlier this week, while Obama spent his time at another hospital in Washington D.C last week.

The pictures are priceless and show how a little compassion and help during the holidays can go a very long way.

"A special thank you to Jennifer Lawrence for visiting Norton Children’s Hospital to spread some holiday cheer!" Norton wrote on its official Instagram account.

Before the big day, Ryan Seacrest had his foundation donate toys to kids all across the country.

"A bday well spent with my fam and the kids at @vumcchildren! Want to give a special shout-out to @DanAndShay for helping me with this surprise, and to @JAKKStoys who donated gifts for all the kids at our #SeacrestStudios across the country!" the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host wrote.

Current President Donald Trump also spent some time on Christmas Eve calling children and working with NORAD to track Santa's progress around the country.

"Helping children across the country track #Santa is becoming one of my favorite traditions!" he wrote.

Dwayne "TheRock" Johnson also gave back, granting a wish on the set of his new film last week.

"Best part of fame," he wrote. "I’m a father to three daughters, so this little Lucy just stole my cold black heart right outta my chest. Her favorite movie is 'MOANA' so we sang until her heart ?? was content."

Also last week, Obama's photographer posted a slew of pics of the former president taking time out to bring smiles to kids while also dishing out a few holiday gifts.

"Santa Obama paid an early visit to spread holiday cheer @childrensnational in Washington, D.C.," the photog wrote.

Earlier this month, actress Olivia Munn also helped "deliver much-needed supplies to shelters around the country, which are in greater need during the holidays."

Happy holidays everyone!