Jessica Simpson is pregnant with baby No. 3

Jessica Simpson's family is growing.

The singer and fashion designer announced on social media Tuesday that she's pregnant with her third child.

The newest addition will be a girl, she added.

"This little baby girl will make us a family of five," she wrote, featuring her son and daughter surrounded by pink balloons. "We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

Simpson, 38, and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, 39, currently have two children: daughter Maxwell Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5. Just last year, she told Ellen DeGeneres that she was taking precautions to avoid another pregnancy.

"I have two beautiful children and I'm not having a third," she said. "They're too cute! You really can't top that."