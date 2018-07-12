The Emmy nominations came in Thursday and John Legend was honored with his first nod for his work on "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert."

Legend is no stranger to awards, but this nomination was especially important as it made him one step closer to achieving EGOT status -- a prestigious club where artists have all won a Grammy, Emmy, Tony, and Oscar. Legend has the other three on his impressive resume already.

The singer, actor, and producer spoke to "Good Morning America" about the achievement and said he's "truly excited and grateful" to be nominated, but that he's happier his fellow castmates also got some attention.

"It's pretty fulfilling to find out our show is nominated so many times, 13 times, and particularly for me as an actor, which is not something I do normally as a day job," he said. "To even be nominated among such a formidable group of actors, that's pretty incredible."

Currently, there are a dozen EGOT winners that include legends like Whoopi Goldberg and Mel Brooks.

"It feels good to be on the brink [of that honor]," he added. "Even if it doesn't happen this year, if we do more on TV, it could happen another time, but this is probably the best shot I'll have for awhile. My fingers are crossed and if it happens, I'm very excited about the possibility."

He went on to add that he's had the "good fortune" to work with talented people on different projects throughout his career.

"It's a rare group of people and really it's a testament to me and my team having the good fortune to work with such a great group of people across different disciplines," he said. "The fact that I had the chance to work with Ava DuVernay and Common on the soundtrack for 'Selma,' the fact that I got to work with such a great cast and the director for the revival of 'Jitney' on Broadway that got me the Tony, and all the music work, of course, which is what I do for my day job."

Legend said the team and cast for "Jesus Christ Superstar" were the best of the best, and right up there with his collaborations on other projects.

But the Legend household has no shortage of talent whatsoever. His wife, Chrissy Teigen, hosts the show "Lip Sync Battle," which also earned a nod.

"We got a couple Emmy nominations for our shows in the family and we are excited about all of it," he said, "and we support each other and are just proud of each other."