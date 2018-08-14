John Lennon's son Sean posts photo with Paul McCartney's son James

It's Lennon and McCartney for a whole new generation.

The late John Lennon's son, Sean, took to his Instagram page on Monday to post a photo of himself with Paul McCartney's son, James.

Sean Lennon captioned the photo, simply, "Peekaboo..."

The Lennon and McCartney boys are both singer/songwriters -- as is George Harrison's son, Dhani -- and Beatles fans have long been curious about what would happen if the Fab Four members' various musical progeny actually collaborated. Currently, there's no word on whether Sean Lennon and James McCartney have any plans to make music together.

Sean Lennon's most recent project was 2017's "Lime and Limpid Green," which he recorded as a member of the duo The Claypool Lennon Delirium, with Primus frontman Les Claypool. McCartney's latest album was the 2016 solo effort "The Blackberry Train."