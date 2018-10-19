Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are married

Oct 19, 2018, 9:21 AM ET
PHOTO: Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are seen in the West Village on April 26, 2016 in New York.PlayAlo Ceballos/GC Images via Getty Images, FILE
WATCH Model Karlie Kloss marries Joshua Kushner in intimate wedding ceremony

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are married!

Kloss, 26, posted a beautiful picture on Thursday in her wedding dress, smiling ear to ear, while Kushner, 33, lovingly looks at his new bride.

(MORE: Model Karlie Kloss engaged to Joshua Kushner, will be Ivanka Trump's sister-in-law)

She simply captioned the pic, "10.18.2018" with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram

10.18.2018 ??

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Oct 18, 2018 at 5:20pm PDT

Furthermore, People magazine confirms the duo tied the knot in upstate New York on Thursday night, with the bride wearing a custom Dior gown.

Kloss and Kushner -- who is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser -- announced the engagement in July.

"I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," Kloss wrote on Instagram, along with an emoji of a diamond ring.

Kushner posted his own pic of Kloss with the caption, "fiancée."

View this post on Instagram

fiancée ??

A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Jul 24, 2018 at 9:53am PDT

Comments