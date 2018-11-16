Model and actress Kate Upton shared an adorable photo of her husband, baseball player Justin Verlander, holding their newborn daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander, on Thursday.

The 26-year-old, who gave birth just over a week ago, wrote, "Daddy daughter snuggles beat everything," alongside the heartwarming snap.

Verlander, a Houston Astros pitcher, originally posted the picture on his account, captioning his post, "Didn’t win #cyyoungaward, but I can’t be too upset when I have this little girl waiting for her daddy off camera!" The caption was in reference to the former AL Cy Young Award-winner coming in second to Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell for the award this year.

In July, Verlander raved about Upton and expressed excitement about their soon-to-be newborn.

“You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!!” he wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.”

Announcing Upton’s birth last week, Verlander said, “You stole my [heart] the first second I met you!!!” on his newborn.

Upton and Verlander were married in Italy in November 2017. They recently shared their first anniversary, which Upton described as “the best year of my life!”

“It had a crazy beginning with a World Series win and the BEST wedding weekend, where I got to marry my best friend and love of my life. Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family,” she wrote.

“I’m so excited to go through this journey of life with you! I love you so much! Happy One Year,” she added.

Upton was pregnant at the same time as her sister; the two were just a month apart.

“They have built in best friends,” Upton told “Extra” about the children.