Kate Spade was a household name for many, but she also had a famous relative.

Comedian David Spade was the fashion designer's brother-in-law. She had been married to his brother, Andy Spade, for 24 years at the time of her death Tuesday.

David Spade, 53, talked about "Katy" in posts on social media in the wake of her apparent suicide.

The first post came on Twitter, where he shared an undated picture of her visiting him during a book-signing, where she is seen smiling while looking at him and wearing what appears to be a green ribbon as a headband.

"Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I don't think everyone knew how f------ funny she was... Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on," he wrote in the post.

David Spade/Twitter

Shortly after, he posted a picture on Instagram of him with his sister-in-law from an undated Christmas gathering.

"Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still cant believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on," he wrote.

The 55-year-old fashion designer, who became best known for her eponymous line, was found dead in her Manhattan apartment Tuesday morning.

She started the Kate Spade line with her husband in 1993 and she eventually sold all her shares in the company in 2006. She launched a new line in 2016 called Frances Valentine in 2016.

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

Her sister Reta Saffo told the Kansas City Star that Kate's death was "not unexpected," adding that she suffered from mental illness.

Saffo said she had helped her sister get in-patient hospitalization treatments "several times in the past 3-4 years."

"I felt all the stress/pressure of her brand (KS) may have flipped the switch where she eventually became full-on manic depressive," Saffo wrote to the Kansas City Star.

Saffo also told the newspaper that her sister was particularly interested in the news coverage of comedian Robin Williams’ suicide in 2014.

“We were freaked out/saddened,” Saffo wrote to the paper, “but she kept watching it and watching it over and over. I think the plan was already in motion even as far back as then.”

Kate Spade is survived by her husband and their 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.