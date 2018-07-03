Congratulations are in order for Katharine McPhee.

The "American Idol" alum and actress is engaged to Canadian super-producer David Foster, her publicist confirmed to ABC News.

McPhee, 34, shared a text exchange on Instagram in which she shared that Foster, 68, proposed on a starry night atop a mountaintop in Capri, Italy.

"Thankfully he didn't push me off the cliff," she joked. "He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me."

?????? cc: @jaredeng A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

The two have known each other since McPhee's "American Idol" days more than 10 years ago. They were photographed kissing at the end of last year.

McPhee most recently appeared in the CBS series "Scorpion." She's currently starring on Broadway in "Waitress," the hit musical written by Sara Bareilles. Last year, she released an album of standards called "I Fall In Love Too Easily."

One of the most successful producers in pop music, Foster, a 16-time Grammy winner, has worked with everyone from Madonna to Whitney Houston to Michael Jackson. One of his most successful productions was Houston's cover of "I Will Always Love You."

This will be the second marriage for McPhee, who was was previously married to Nick Cokas. They split in 2014 and were formally divorced in 2016.

As for Foster, this will be his fifth marriage. His previous wives include Linda Thompson, the mother of Brandon and Brody Jenner, and Yolanda Hadid, mother of Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid. Foster and Hadid divorced in 2017.