Katy Perry shares story of how her assistant saved her dog's life

If you're a Katy Perry fan, you know how much she loves her tiny puppy, Nugget.

Well, it turns out that the pooch nearly died a few days ago, but was rescued thanks to the quick thinking of Perry's assistant, Tamra.

katyperry/Instagram

As told on Perry's Instagram Story, Nugget jumped off the bed and "became unresponsive," so Tamra promptly administered CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to the tiny dog.

"I pushed on her little chest and I blew in her mouth and I brought her back to life," Tamra explains on the Instagram Story.

"Tamra, you're a hero! You're a gosh-darn American hero!" Perry gushes. "You blew in her mouth?...Where'd you learn that?"

"On The Dodo," Tamra said, laughing, referring to the popular website that features cute animal photos and videos. "From a guy who saved a squirrel!"

Perry could not have been more grateful. The singer and "American Idol" judge also shared a photo of Nugget with a teeny-tiny pink cast on her leg, as well as the original Dodo post showing the CPR that saved a squirrel's life.