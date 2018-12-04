Kevin Hart will host the 2019 Oscars, he announced Tuesday.
In a lengthy statement shared on Instagram, the comedian revealed that hosting the awards show "has been a goal on my list for a long time."
"To be able to join the legendary list of host [sic] that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now," Hart wrote. "I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years [sic] Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion."
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reposted Hart's words and tweeted, "Welcome to the family."
Welcome to the family, @kevinhart4real! #Oscars https://t.co/vfcxAeJlwQ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 5, 2018
"I'm so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the #Oscars." - @KevinHart4real
So are we. pic.twitter.com/DzZaKpdnYW— The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 5, 2018
Hart, 39, may have a tough job ahead of him, as ratings for the Oscars have declined in recent years. In 2017 and 2018, the Oscars were hosted by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Other recent hosts include Chris Rock, Neil Patrick Harris and Ellen DeGeneres.
The 2019 Oscars will take place Sunday, Feb. 24. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET and will air live on ABC.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars