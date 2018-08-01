Khloe Kardashian claps back at 'mommy/body shamers'

Aug 1, 2018, 9:37 AM ET
PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian attends the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall, May 15, 2017, in New York City.PlayTaylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images, FILE
WATCH Khloe Kardashian welcomes a daughter

Khloe Kardashian has had enough!

Interested in Kardashians?

Add Kardashians as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Kardashians news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Kardashians
Add Interest

The reality star and businesswoman took to Twitter on Tuesday night to clap back at anyone pressuring new moms to lose the baby weight quickly after giving birth. Kardashian herself gave birth to her daughter True in April.

(MORE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome a daughter)

(MORE: Chrissy Teigen reveals her 'mom bod,' plus other times she's kept it real as a parent)

"Completely over mommy/body shamers! Women who choose 2take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you! Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you! We all must do what’s best for US!" she wrote to her 25 million followers.

She added, "Please b kind 2urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process."

But she didn't stop there. Kardashian told her fans: "We are so hard on ourselves Please be patient and gentle with your journey. Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing!! You are worthy!!!"

Kardashian, 34, isn't the first celebrity mom to speak out after giving birth.

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen, who just welcomed her second child earlier this year, made headlines this week when she posted a close-up video captioned, "mom bod alert!"

The post inspired other moms to show off their post-baby bodies with pride.

"Can't believe I'm doing this, as no one's seen my stomach since '01, this was actually a good day. 5 (big) kids, stretched out skin, multiple scars from gall bladder surgery but it's me and I wouldn't change a thing. Real mom body," one fan wrote with a picture.

That tweet got its own response: "I’m sorry, you carried FIVE kids in there? You’re hot as heck."

Comments