Khloe Kardashian has had enough!

The reality star and businesswoman took to on Tuesday night to clap back at anyone pressuring new moms to lose the baby weight quickly after giving birth. Kardashian herself gave birth to her daughter True in April.

"Completely over mommy/body shamers! Women who choose 2take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you! Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you! We all must do what’s best for US!" she wrote to her 25 million followers.

She added, "Please b kind 2urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process."

But she didn't stop there. Kardashian told her fans: "We are so hard on ourselves Please be patient and gentle with your journey. Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing!! You are worthy!!!"

Kardashian, 34, isn't the first celebrity mom to speak out after giving birth.

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen, who just welcomed her second child earlier this year, made headlines this week when she posted a close-up video captioned, "mom bod alert!"

The post inspired other moms to show off their post-baby bodies with pride.

"Can't believe I'm doing this, as no one's seen my stomach since '01, this was actually a good day. 5 (big) kids, stretched out skin, multiple scars from gall bladder surgery but it's me and I wouldn't change a thing. Real mom body," one fan wrote with a picture.

That tweet got its own response: "I’m sorry, you carried FIVE kids in there? You’re hot as heck."