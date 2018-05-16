Kim Kardashian West slammed for promoting appetite suppressants

One way that Kim Kardashian West earns money is by promoting products on Instagram, but this time, some say she's gone too far.

The reality TV star, who boasts 111 million followers on the social media platform, deleted a sponsored advertisement for appetite suppressant lollipops on Wednesday after facing criticism from those who called her "irresponsible" and "vile," but a few hours later, the post was live again.

A publicist for the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment, and Kardashian West herself has yet to speak out about the controversy.

Kardashian West, 37, has been a spokeswoman for Flat Tummy Co. for months and has gushed online at least twice about the company's meal replacement program. However, when she posted an advertisement for Flat Tummy Co.'s appetite suppressant lollipops, calling them "literally unreal" and offering a discount, critics bashed her for promoting the product.

"You terrible and toxic influence on young girls," "The Good Place" actress Jameela Jamil tweeted about the post. "MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than 'I had a flat stomach.'"

She later went on to celebrate the ad's removal.

Kim took the tweet down. Well done twitter people. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/IfHRvfbuVS — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018

A representative for Flat Tummy Co. did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.