How Kristen Bell turned a classic fairy tale into a teaching moment for her daughters

Kristen Bell may be a "Frozen" star, but she is using another classic fairy tale to teach her daughters some important lessons.

Bell, who voices the character "Anna" in the "Frozen" movie, recently told Parents magazine that reading to her daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, every night, is her "favorite part of the day."

"I glance away from the book and see their brains working while we're all cuddled up like meerkats," she explained.

While she has their attention, she makes sure that her two girls are also learning.

"Every time we close 'Snow White' I look at my girls and ask, 'Don't you think it's weird that Snow White didn't ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?'" she said.

She added that her response is "'I would never take food from a stranger, would you?' And my kids are like, 'No!' And I'm like, 'Okay, I'm doing something right.'"

She also teaches them another lesson.

"Don't you think that it's weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission?" she asks her daughter.

Bell, who is working on a children's book of her own, said no matter how little time she has, she is always trying to teach her children.

"I look at my child's brain like a hungry stomach," she added. "I have to feed it every day. Even if I'm rushed, I have to feed their brain just like I feed their belly."

“Frozen” is a Disney movie. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent of ABC News.