Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper show off their chemistry in 'Shallow' music video

Our first taste of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s musical chemistry is here. "Shallow," their duet from "A Star Is Born," was released today.

In the official video for the song, we see snippets from the scene in the movie where the two sing the song together on stage for the first time. Bradley’s character, established musician Jackson Maine, invites Gaga’s character, Ally, to join him on stage.

While reluctant at first she ultimately does it, becoming more confident the more she sings.

"I’m off the deep end, watch as I dive in, I’ll never meet the ground. Crash through the surface, where they can’t hurt us, we’re far from the shallow now," Gaga sings on the chorus.

"Shallow" is the first song released off the "A Star Is Born" soundtrack. It was co-written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

The album and film will be released Oct. 5.