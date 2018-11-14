How Lady Gaga rallied her fan base to help California wildfire evacuees

Lady Gaga encouraged her massive fan base on social media to do an act of kindness on World Kindness Day on Tuesday, while she lent support to those suffering from the California wildfires.

For the day, which she noted was her "favorite day of the year," the pop star and actress brought fresh pizza, coffee and gift cards to a Red Cross shelter in California, according to her Instagram story.

"I’m on my way now to a shelter in California to be with people who have evacuated their homes. It’s one of my acts of kindness for today, and I encourage you to do the same. Be kind," she said.

The "A Star Is Born" actress also showed off her "Malibu" hat, which she wore in support of the community devastated from the wildfires scorching the area. She was evacuated from her own home in Malibu as well.

She posted another message on Twitter encouraging her followers to help those affected by the California wildfires by donating $10 to the Red Cross.

Help people affected by the #CaliforniaFire by visiting https://t.co/5Dmboe4Eb9 call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text CAWILDFIRES to 90999 to make $10 donation. Includes shelter,food,water,physical and mental health resources as well as emotional support. pic.twitter.com/chritdoN9t — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 14, 2018

The singer also visited another Red Cross Shelter at Palisades Charter High School on Sunday night to lend support to those who’ve been evacuated from their homes.

Glendale High School English teacher Mack Duggar posted a photo with Gaga, and captioned the image, "A young Lady stopped by the Palisades shelter to cheer up the residents."

The Red Cross Los Angeles Region also posted an image of Gaga with a volunteer.

"The @americanredcross was honored by @ladygaga visit to our shelter in Pacific Palisades. Her visit and her message about the work of our disaster mental health team brings hope and comfort to everyone affected by this disaster. #WoolseyFire."

"This is not easy. I know this is not easy. And I know that a lot of you are feeling a lot of pain right now, and a lot of shock, and this might feel very surreal," the singer told the evacuees and volunteers, in a video obtained by TMZ.

"I know that I feel kinda in a daze, and I'm not really sure when or how this is going to hit me when it does," she said. "What I can tell you is that I will pray for each and every one of you. You will be in my thoughts. I extend my love to each and every one of you. I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency but you are not alone."

She also encouraged evacuees to take advantage of the mental health resources available at the shelter, if needed.