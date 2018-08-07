Mystery solved! HGTV is the network that bought the "Brady Bunch" home after Lance Bass thought he had landed the iconic property for himself.

HGTV's parent company Discovery confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday that CEO David Zaslav has just announced the purchase as part of the network's second quarter earnings.

"One example of our new project for HGTV will speak to those 'Brady Bunch' fans on the call," he said on the earnings call.

"You may have heard that the house from the iconic series was recently on the market in California," he said. "I’m excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and we’ll restore the home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can," Zaslav continued, squashing any reports that the house might get torn down."

"More detail to come over the next few months but we’ll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history."

The news follows reports that Bass believed he had made the winning bid, only to learn later that a then-unnamed network had outbid him -- an eventuality that left the former NSYNC boy band breakout feeling used and abused.

“I'm feeling heartbroken ... This was a dream come true for me and I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans alike” when he thought he had won the bid, he said on Sunday. "I just hope it is not demolished."

A disgruntled Bass further expressed his frustrations in the post, thinking he had been used, adding: "How is this fair or legal?? How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling."

In response to the musician's claims, Douglas Elliman, the real estate company hashtagged in Bass' post, told ABC News via statement, "While we appreciate Mr. Bass and his enthusiasm for the Dilling Street property, tremendous interest in the house required a sealed, best and final bid. Our fiduciary obligation is to the seller, who decided to go with the highest, most qualified buyer. We wish Mr. Bass the best of luck in future real estate endeavors."