Lance Bass wins then loses bid for 'Brady Bunch house': 'I'm feeling heartbroken'

Former 'NSYNC member Lance Bass at first seemed to have made a winning bid on the iconic "Brady Bunch" house but is now "heartbroken" that he has to say "Bye Bye Bye" to the property.

Bass, 39, was excited to announce Friday he was going to be the new owner of the house in North Hollywood, California, but in a sitcom-like twist, he has apparently been pushed aside by a mysterious new buyer.

Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project! — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 3, 2018

"Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project!" Bass tweeted Friday after publicly revealing his interest --- along with Miley Cyrus -- in the house that served as the exterior of the Brady home on the '70s sitcom.

Anthony Barcelo/Ernie Carswell & Partners via AP

But in an Instagram post Sunday, Bass said he was cut out of the deal after a "Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio)" wanted to buy the house "at any cost." He did not name the studio, but explained in the post that the agent discouraged him to go higher with his bid because the new buyer would "outperform any bid with unlimited resources."

“I'm feeling heartbroken ... This was a dream come true for me and I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans alike” when he thought he had won the bid, he said.

A disgruntled Bass further expressed his frustrations in the post: "How is this fair or legal?? How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling."

Most importantly, Bass said he's "hurt and saddened" by this outcome.

"I just hope it is not demolished," he closed.

ABC News reached out to Douglas Elliman, the real estate company hashtagged in Bass' post, for comment but did not receive an immediate response.