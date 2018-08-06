Lance Bass wins then loses bid for 'Brady Bunch house': 'I'm feeling heartbroken'

Former 'NSYNC member Lance Bass at first seemed to have made a winning bid on the iconic "Brady Bunch" house but is now "heartbroken" that he has to say "Bye Bye Bye" to the property.
Bass, 39, was excited to announce Friday he was going to be the new owner of the house in North Hollywood, California, but in a sitcom-like twist, he has apparently been pushed aside by a mysterious new buyer.
Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project!— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 3, 2018
"Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project!" Bass tweeted Friday after publicly revealing his interest --- along with Miley Cyrus -- in the house that served as the exterior of the Brady home on the '70s sitcom.
But in an Instagram post Sunday, Bass said he was cut out of the deal after a "Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio)" wanted to buy the house "at any cost." He did not name the studio, but explained in the post that the agent discouraged him to go higher with his bid because the new buyer would "outperform any bid with unlimited resources."
Marcia Marcia Marcia! Im feeling heartbroken today. As many of you may have heard, we placed the winning bid on the iconic Brady Bunch house—at least that’s what we were told. The agent representing the estate informed us we made the winning bid (which was WAY over the asking price) after the final deadline for all offers had passed—even writing up the “winning bid” for my team after informing me of the good news. Isn’t a deadline a deadline? This was a dream come true for me and I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans alike. The next day, due to “unforeseen circumstances” the same agent informed us that there’s another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost. We were prepared to go even higher but totally discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources. How is this fair or legal?? How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling. I feel used but most importantly I’m hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome. I just hope it is not demolished. Thanks for all the love and support. #CrushedDream #ShadyAF #DouglasElliman #ShadyBrady To make me happier you can register and vote November 6th!
“I'm feeling heartbroken ... This was a dream come true for me and I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans alike” when he thought he had won the bid, he said.
A disgruntled Bass further expressed his frustrations in the post: "How is this fair or legal?? How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling."
Most importantly, Bass said he's "hurt and saddened" by this outcome.
"I just hope it is not demolished," he closed.
ABC News reached out to Douglas Elliman, the real estate company hashtagged in Bass' post, for comment but did not receive an immediate response.