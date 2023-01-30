Lisa Loring, actress who played original Wednesday Addams, dies at 64

Lisa Loring, best known for portraying Wednesday Addams in the TV adaptation of "The Addams Family" from the '60s, has died. She was 64.

A representative for Loring confirmed to ABC News she "passed away on Saturday surrounded by her family."

"Lisa was a very loving Mother, Grandmother and friend with a lifetime of amazing stories and experiences. She brought to life one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood history that is still celebrated today," the representative said in a statement. "Lisa loved sharing her memories and meeting all her fans across the world. She will be missed dearly."

Lisa Loring attends the Chiller Theatre Expo Halloween 2022 at Hilton Parsippany, Oct. 29, 2022 in Parsippany, New Jersey. Bobby Bank/Getty Images, FILE

Loring starred as Wednesday on "The Addams Family," the first adaptation of Charles Addams' cartoon strip of the same name published in The New Yorker, on ABC when she was just 6, laying the groundwork for future iterations of the beloved character. The series ran for two seasons, from 1964 to 1966.

Loring's portrayal of Wednesday Addams saw renewed attention last year thanks to the hit series "Wednesday," starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, on Netflix. Just as Loring before her, Ortega gave Wednesday a memorable dance scene.

Following "The Addams Family," Loring appeared in episodes of "The Girl from U.N.C.L.E." and "Fantasy Island" as well as a yearslong stint on the soap opera "As the World Turns" in the '80s.

Loring was married four times during her life and she was mother to two children, both daughters.