Oscars 2024 live updates: Biggest moments from the 96th Academy Awards

Everything to know about Hollywood's biggest night.

The biggest night in Hollywood is finally here: The 2024 Oscars take place tonight, March 10.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 96th Academy Awards, a ceremony which will honor excellence in cinematic achievements for some of the past year's biggest films.

"Oppenheimer" has the most nominations heading into the night with a total of 13 nods. "Poor Things" follows closely behind with 11 nominations while "Killers of the Flower Moon" is up for 10 nominations.

We've also got you covered if you want to keep any potential historic moments at the 2024 Oscars on your radar or check out a breakdown of the best actor and best actress races.

Keep reading to stay up-to-date on all the biggest moments from the 2024 Oscars, airing live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.