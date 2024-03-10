LIVE UPDATES
Oscars 2024 live updates: Biggest moments from the 96th Academy Awards
Everything to know about Hollywood's biggest night.
The biggest night in Hollywood is finally here: The 2024 Oscars take place tonight, March 10.
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 96th Academy Awards, a ceremony which will honor excellence in cinematic achievements for some of the past year's biggest films.
"Oppenheimer" has the most nominations heading into the night with a total of 13 nods. "Poor Things" follows closely behind with 11 nominations while "Killers of the Flower Moon" is up for 10 nominations.
We've also got you covered if you want to keep any potential historic moments at the 2024 Oscars on your radar or check out a breakdown of the best actor and best actress races.
Keep reading to stay up-to-date on all the biggest moments from the 2024 Oscars, airing live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Latest headlines:
Who is presenting at the 2024 Oscars?
Some of this year's presenters at the Oscars include Matthew McConaughey, Zendaya, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, "Wicked" co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and more.
Last year's quartet of Oscar winners for acting -- Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and Brendan Fraser of "The Whale" -- will also take the stage.
Check out a full list of this year's presenters here.
Who is nominated for best original song?
There are five songs nominated for best original song tonight and they will all be performed during the ceremony.
"Barbie" has two songs from the film battling it out for the Oscar: Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt's power ballad "I'm Just Ken" and Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's "What Was I Made For?"
"Wazhazhe (A Song for My People)" by Scott George from "Killers of the Flower Moon" is also nominated, as well as Diane Warren's "The Fire Inside" from the film "Flamin' Hot" and "It Never Went Away" by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson from the documentary "American Symphony."
Read more about each song here.
Rita Moreno arrives on the red carpet with daughter: See her look
Rita Moreno arrived at the 2024 Oscars in a stunning black gown, sporting a short black wig.
Speaking to ABC News, the EGOT winner said her wig was a tribute to the late Broadway star Chita Rivera, who died in January at age 91. Moreno paired her dress, which featured an elaborate design on top, with silver earrings.
Moreno, who is a presenter tonight, was all smiles as she walked the red carpet with her daughter Fernanda Luisa Gordon, whom she shares with late husband Leonard Gordon.
Valerie Bertinelli steps out with son Wolfgang and daughter-in-law
Valerie Bertinelli stepped out on the Oscars red carpet with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his wife Andraia Allsop.
The "One Day at a Time" and "Touched by an Angel" actress wore a cream suit while Van Halen and Allsop, who married in October 2023, wore all-black looks for the star-studded evening.