Mariah Carey talks 15th studio album and 'Glitter' reaching No. 1: 'It's for the nostalgia'

Nov 19, 2018, 10:10 AM ET
Mariah Carey has released her 15th studio album, "Caution."

The iconic singer performed live on "Good Morning America" Monday where she talked "Glitter's" recent success on iTunes and what it was like being on tour with her kids, Moroccan and Monroe.

PHOTO: Mariah Carey performs live on Good Morning America, Nov. 19, 2018, on ABC.Paula Lobo/ABC
In an adorable moment, Mariah brought them on stage to help her sing, "Always Be My baby."

"If they want to do that, I'll be happy for them," Mariah told "GMA" of the twins getting into show business. "Whatever they want to do, I'll be supportive."

Mariah said she's "very proud" of "Caution." But it isn't her only project making headlines. Just recently Mariah's 2001 album "Glitter" rose to No. 1 on the iTunes chart.

PHOTO: Mariah Carey performs live on Good Morning America, Nov. 19, 2018, on ABC.Paula Lobo/ABC
"That's the Lambs, that's the Lambily, those are my fans--they had this movement, it was called hashtag Justice for Glitter, which I think was directed at me because I never really perform those songs because it almost ruined my life," she said. "But the truth is, it's for the nostalgia now because it's actually a really good album."

PHOTO: Mariah Carey performs live on Good Morning America, Nov. 19, 2018, on ABC.Paula Lobo/ABC
"I can say it now that they got it to No. 1 so I thank them," she added.

The album "Caution" is out now.

PHOTO: Singer Mariah Carey is seen walking in Soho, Nov. 16, 2018, in New York City.Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images
