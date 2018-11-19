Mariah Carey has released her 15th studio album, "Caution."

The iconic singer performed live on "Good Morning America" Monday where she talked "Glitter's" recent success on iTunes and what it was like being on tour with her kids, Moroccan and Monroe.

Paula Lobo/ABC

HAPPY HALLOWEEN on stage in Tokyo! Aishiteimasu Japan!! ?? #MCLiveInAsia pic.twitter.com/iHNqfT5mH3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 31, 2018

In an adorable moment, Mariah brought them on stage to help her sing, "Always Be My baby."

"If they want to do that, I'll be happy for them," Mariah told "GMA" of the twins getting into show business. "Whatever they want to do, I'll be supportive."

Pop icon AND super mom?! @MariahCarey can do it all -- including taking her kids on tour! #MariahOnGMA https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/aauyiVEFiy — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 19, 2018

If anyone needs us, we'll be listening to @MariahCarey's new album 'Caution' all day. #MariahOnGMA pic.twitter.com/gnk9RPtELC — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 19, 2018

Mariah said she's "very proud" of "Caution." But it isn't her only project making headlines. Just recently Mariah's 2001 album "Glitter" rose to No. 1 on the iTunes chart.

Tune in to GMA tomorrow morning on ABC for a live performance from my new album Caution! #MariahOnGMA #MariahCaution @GMA pic.twitter.com/eaeixxc5Vh — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 18, 2018

#MariahOnGMA was just the Monday morning pick-me-up we needed! pic.twitter.com/lZCQDyxg39 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 19, 2018

Paula Lobo/ABC

"That's the Lambs, that's the Lambily, those are my fans--they had this movement, it was called hashtag Justice for Glitter, which I think was directed at me because I never really perform those songs because it almost ruined my life," she said. "But the truth is, it's for the nostalgia now because it's actually a really good album."

I have to dedicate today's #tbt to Glitter, which is currently #1 on the iTunes albums chart, 17 years after its release and on the eve of my new album release! My fans are THE BEST ?????? #JusticeForGlitter!! LET'S GO #CAUTION?? pic.twitter.com/i2v8Zkp1oy — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 15, 2018

Paula Lobo/ABC

"I can say it now that they got it to No. 1 so I thank them," she added.

The album "Caution" is out now.