Mark Wahlberg on his new action movie and life with his family: 'Happy wife, happy life'

Aug 14, 2018, 10:20 AM ET
PHOTO: Actor Mark Wahlberg arrives for the Premiere Of STX Films "Mile 22" held at Westwood Village Theatre, Aug. 9, 2018, in Westwood, Calif.
Actor Mark Wahlberg stopped by "Good Morning America" Tuesday to chat about his upcoming film, "Mile 22," and his life as a family man.

Wahlberg, a father of four, recently celebrated his nine-year wedding anniversary with his wife, model Rhea Durham. The pair celebrated with a day of shopping, he said.

"Anything my wife wants," Wahlberg, 47, told "GMA." "Happy wife, happy life and she deserves it. She's done such an amazing job with allowing me to go and pursue my passions. And raising four kids is not an easy thing."

PHOTO: Mark Wahlberg stopped by ABCs Good Morning America on Aug. 14 to discuss his new film, Mile 22.ABC News
Mark Wahlberg stopped by ABC's "Good Morning America" on Aug. 14 to discuss his new film, "Mile 22."

As for "Mile 22," Wahlberg did share that the movie had to have an unexpected ending.

"The good guys don't always win but that leaves an opportunity for us to get them the next time around," he said.

"Mile 22" is in theaters this Friday.

