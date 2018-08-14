Actor Mark Wahlberg stopped by "Good Morning America" Tuesday to chat about his upcoming film, "Mile 22," and his life as a family man.

Wahlberg, a father of four, recently celebrated his nine-year wedding anniversary with his wife, model Rhea Durham. The pair celebrated with a day of shopping, he said.

"Anything my wife wants," Wahlberg, 47, told "GMA." "Happy wife, happy life and she deserves it. She's done such an amazing job with allowing me to go and pursue my passions. And raising four kids is not an easy thing."

As for "Mile 22," Wahlberg did share that the movie had to have an unexpected ending.

"The good guys don't always win but that leaves an opportunity for us to get them the next time around," he said.

"Mile 22" is in theaters this Friday.