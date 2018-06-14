The Duchess of Sussex is marking an important royal first today: Her first solo engagement with Queen Elizabeth.

Meghan Markle, 36, and Queen Elizabeth, 92, are traveling from London to Chester in the royal train for a day of engagements.

Their first stop will be to mark the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge, including watching a performance by school children.

The Queen and Meghan will then visit Storyhouse, a theater and library in Chester, where they are scheduled to meet a Syrian settlement group and watch a performance by a dance theater company for people in recovery from addiction.

The duo will end the day with lunch at Chester Town Hall.

Meghan's solo visit with Queen Elizabeth shows how warmly she has been embraced by the royal family.

Since her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, Markle has attended a Buckingham Palace event to celebrate her father-in-law, Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle at St. George's Chapel, and made a second high-profile appearance with the royal family.

Since her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, Markle has attended a Buckingham Palace event to celebrate her father-in-law, Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle at St. George's Chapel, and made a second high-profile appearance with the royal family.

Meghan stood out in an off-the-shoulder pink dress by Carolina Herrera on June 9 at Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday.

Meghan stood out in an off-the-shoulder pink dress by Carolina Herrera on June 9 at Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday.

Meghan and Harry have jumped back into royal life since returning from their honeymoon earlier this month.

The couple will make an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand later this year.

Their tour will include a stop in Sydney in late October for the 2018 Invictus Games, the paralympic-style sporting event Harry founded for servicemen and women.

Meghan's first charitable patronage since becoming the fourth member of the Royal Foundation, started by William, Kate and Harry, is also expected to be announced soon by Kensington Palace.

While the palace has not given any indication how Meghan will focus her charitable work, given her previous interest in women’s empowerment, she may select a charity that benefits from her experience on that issue.