Meghan Markle and Prince Harry play with koalas on 1st day of Australia tour after pregnancy announcement

Oct 15, 2018, 10:23 PM ET
PHOTO: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Australias Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lynne Cosgrove stand in the grounds of Admiralty House in Sydney on the first day of the royal couples visit to Australia, Oct. 16, 2018. Phil Noble/PA via AP
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lynne Cosgrove stand in the grounds of Admiralty House in Sydney on the first day of the royal couple's visit to Australia, Oct. 16, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made some adorable, four-legged friends in Australia during the first day of their royal tour Down Under.

PHOTO: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk with Australias Governor General Peter Cosgrove at Admiralty House on Oct. 16, 2018 in Sydney.Phil Noble/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk with Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove at Admiralty House on Oct. 16, 2018 in Sydney.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped by the Taronga Zoo on Tuesday, where they met with koalas Ruby and Wattle. Ruby and Wattle's joeys, who were born as part of the zoo's breeding program, were named Harry and Meghan as a wedding gift to them from the people of the region.

Meghan called the koalas "so, so, sweet."

The couple were also shown wallabies and quokkas (in their enclosures), where they were spotted leaning onto the zoo's low fences to admire them and watched as they were being fed.

The couple were also introduced to Lynx, a short-legged echidna, a cute but spiky mammal from the region. Dr Phoebe Meagher, research and pathology coordinator, told Meghan and Harry that the animal is the "star" of their recent project, which helps tackle the illegal wildlife trade.

Meghan tentatively touched Lynx' spines after being invited to pet the echidna.

PHOTO: Australias Governor General Peter Cosgrove gives the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a toy kangaroo, with a baby, at Admiralty House in Sydney on the first day of the royal couples visit to Australia, Oct. 16, 2018.Phil Noble/PA via AP
Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove gives the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a toy kangaroo, with a baby, at Admiralty House in Sydney on the first day of the royal couple's visit to Australia, Oct. 16, 2018.

Harry and Meghan, who announced they are expecting their first child this morning, received one of their first baby gifts.

The couple received a stuffed kangaroo and a tiny pair of baby UGG boots from the the Governor-General of Australia, Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Cosgrove at the Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, where they are staying for the first leg of their trip.

The duchess showed a hint of a baby bump when she stepped out for her first public event Down Under, donning a cream-colored dress by Australian designer Karen Gee as a nod to her host country.

Meghan is about 12 weeks pregnant with the couple's first child, and the baby is due in the spring of 2019, according to Kensington Palace.

One moment from the first day of the royal trip that caught attention online was when Meghan showed that despite being royalty, now she is just like us: As she walked down the ramp out of the zoo to catch a ferry to the Sydney Opera House, the duchess slipped out of her high heels and into a pair of flat shoes.

