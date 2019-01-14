Michael B Jordan surprises high school students in his hometown

Michael B. Jordan surprised high school students in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, to help mentor and inspire teens pursuing careers in the arts.

The "Black Panther" star returned to the classroom through a program sponsored by Coach, where he serves as the brand's new face of menswear.

The Hollywood man of the moment said returning to school "inspired" him.

"To see these kids get up here and be fearless and just kind of, you know ... just put themselves out there," he said. "I got inspired again ... I got the chills."

The kids Jordan met with are in a program called the Future Project, which works to empower students through the arts.

"Dreams are so important," Jordan said. "The arts, manifest those emotions. They manifest ... those dreams."

"You cut the arts out," he added, "you're cutting kids' ability ... to dream."

Jordan said when he sees the students' faces, he sees "the future."

"Hopefully I'm going to give 'em a job in the next five, 10 years," he added.