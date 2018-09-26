Former first lady Michelle Obama will give her first interview ahead of the release of her memoir, "Becoming," to "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts.

Interested in Michelle Obama? Add Michelle Obama as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Michelle Obama news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The interview will air during a prime-time ABC special prior to the launch of the book.

Obama will also speak to Roberts live from Chicago on “GMA" on Nov. 13, the day "Becoming" is released.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others," Obama said in a statement when the book’s release was announced in February. "I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be."

"I can’t wait to share my story," she wrote.

(MORE: Michelle Obama shares throwback photos from college, wedding day)

Obama is also hitting the road to promote her book. She will make stops in November at venues across the country, including the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Pepsi Center in Denver and the United Center in Chicago.

The former first lady is the first author to "promote her book on a scale common for a top musical performer," according to The Associated Press.

Leading up to her book tour, Obama has been busy promoting get-out-the-vote efforts for the November election.

There's a lot at stake this November. If we stay home, critical issues that affect our families and communities get ignored. Today on #NationalVoterRegistrationDay, register to vote and then get to the polls on Nov. 6. Text WeAllVote to 97779 to get started. #WhenWeAllVote pic.twitter.com/YqQtWBEffA — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 25, 2018

(MORE: Michelle Obama calls out 'nastiness of our politics' during campaign-style voting rally)

She rallied more than 2,000 people Sunday in Las Vegas as she headlined her first rally for When We All Vote, the nonprofit voting initiative she launched over the summer.