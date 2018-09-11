Disney star Milo Manheim to hit the dance floor with Witney Carson on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Sep 11, 2018, 8:01 AM ET
Teen actor Milo Manheim will be hitting the dance floor for the upcoming season of "Dancing With the Stars," alongside pro dance partner Witney Carson, it was revealed today on "Good Morning America."

Manheim, 17, rose to fame as the star of the this year's breakout Disney Channel Original Movie, "Zombies."

He will compete alongside veteran "DWTS" pro Carson, who took home the Mirror Ball trophy during Season 19 when she competed alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

Milo Manheim, left, and Witney Carson will compete on the new season of "Dancing With the Stars."

The full Season 27 cast of "Dancing With the Stars" will be revealed on "GMA" on Sept. 12.

The new season of "DWTS" will premiere on Monday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

