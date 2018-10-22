Misty Copeland is making her big screen debut in Disney's "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms."

Copeland appeared on "Good Morning America" Monday to discuss the new film alongside young students of the American Ballet Theater School.

"This movie is going to live on forever," Copeland said on "GMA." "A Disney film, with a brown ballerina."

See @mistyonpointe as The Ballerina in this special look at #DisneysNutcracker and the Four Realms. In theaters November 2. pic.twitter.com/KXxHTSO5R8 — Disney Music (@DisneyMusic) October 10, 2018

She went on, "To have this next generation to see that that's normal. It's not going to be, 'Oh that's a black ballerina.' [It'll be] 'that's just a ballerina.'"

Copeland is happy to show young people how important it is to embrace who you truly are.

.@mistyonpointe on dancing in @thenutcracker: "Having an opportunity to bring ballet to the big screen... it's absolutely insane." pic.twitter.com/FmuUCxFsQR — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 22, 2018

"It's better to be an individual than try and look like someone else and be someone else," she said. "I would say, don't compare yourself to other people. Love your uniqueness and work hard."

.@mistyonpointe's advice to young ballerinas: Don't compare yourself to other people. Love your uniqueness. Work hard."" pic.twitter.com/RF5vXI2ycn — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 22, 2018

In the film, Copeland joins a star-studded cast including big names like Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman.

"It's incredible--everyone was just so amazing on the set," Copeland said. "It was a little awkward meeting them for the first time. It's set up that they're watching me perform within the movie, so that was it."

It’s time. Tickets are now available for #DisneysNutcracker and the Four Realms. In theaters November 2. https://t.co/Sgm50dgLn7 pic.twitter.com/Labfuaw9mH — Disney's Nutcracker (@thenutcracker) October 9, 2018

"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" hits theaters Nov. 2.

