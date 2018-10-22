Misty Copeland on 'The Nutcracker': 'This movie is going to live on forever'

Oct 22, 2018, 11:33 AM ET
PHOTO: Misty Copeland appeared on "Good Morning America" Monday to discuss the new film alongside young students of the American Ballet Theater School.PlayABC
WATCH Misty Copeland opens up about 'The Nutcracker' on 'GMA'

Misty Copeland is making her big screen debut in Disney's "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms."

Copeland appeared on "Good Morning America" Monday to discuss the new film alongside young students of the American Ballet Theater School.

"This movie is going to live on forever," Copeland said on "GMA." "A Disney film, with a brown ballerina."

She went on, "To have this next generation to see that that's normal. It's not going to be, 'Oh that's a black ballerina.' [It'll be] 'that's just a ballerina.'"

Copeland is happy to show young people how important it is to embrace who you truly are.

"It's better to be an individual than try and look like someone else and be someone else," she said. "I would say, don't compare yourself to other people. Love your uniqueness and work hard."

In the film, Copeland joins a star-studded cast including big names like Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman.

"It's incredible--everyone was just so amazing on the set," Copeland said. "It was a little awkward meeting them for the first time. It's set up that they're watching me perform within the movie, so that was it."

PHOTO: Misty Copeland appeared on Good Morning America Monday to discuss the new film alongside young students of the American Ballet Theater School.ABC
Misty Copeland appeared on "Good Morning America" Monday to discuss the new film alongside young students of the American Ballet Theater School.

"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" hits theaters Nov. 2.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

Comments