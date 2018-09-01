What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in September

September brings the return of many of our favorite shows and here's more great news: They're coming to streaming services too!
Netflix's original original series, including "BoJack Horseman" and "American Vandal," return Sept. 14, and many of your favorite network shows, from "This Is Us" to "Dancing With the Stars," are coming to Hulu later in the month.
For those looking to enjoy movies rather than TV, Netflix also offers a number of beloved films this month, including "The Breakfast Club," "Scarface" and "Groundhog Day."
For all of September's Netflix, Hulu and Amazon listings, see the roundup below.
Netflix
Sept. 1
- 10,000 B.C.
- Another Cinderella Story
- Assassin
- August Rush
- Bruce Almighty
- Delirium
- Fair Game
- Groundhog Day
- King Kong
- La Catedral del Mar-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Martian Child
- Monkey Twins-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mr. Sunshine-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Saturday)
- Nacho Libre
- Pearl Harbor
- Scarface
- Sisters-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spider-Man 3
- Stephanie
- Summer Catch
- Sydney White
- The Ant Bully
- The Breakfast Club
- The Cider House Rules
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
- The Keeping Hours
- The River Wild
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
- Two Weeks Notice
- Unforgiven
Sept. 2
- Disney's Lilo & Stitch
- Disney's The Emperor's New Groove
- Maynard
- Quantico: Season 3
Sept. 3
- A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 4
- Black Panther
Sept. 5
- Van Helsing: Season 2
- Wentworth: Season 6
Sept. 6
- Once Upon a Time: Season 7
Sept. 7
- Atypical: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cable Girls: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- City of Joy-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Click
- First and Last-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Next Gen-- NETFLIX FILM
- Sierra Burgess Is A Loser-- NETFLIX FILM
- Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Most Assassinated Woman in the World-- NETFLIX FILM
Sept. 10
- Call the Midwife: Series 7
Sept. 11
- Daniel Sloss: Live Shows-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Resistance Banker-- NETFLIX FILM
Sept. 12
- Blacklist: Season 5
- Life
- On My Skin-- NETFLIX FILM
Sept. 14
- American Vandal: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bleach-- NETFLIX FILM
- Boca Juniors Confidential-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- BoJack Horseman: Season 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ingobernable: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- LAST HOPE-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Norm Macdonald has a Show-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Angel-- NETFLIX FILM
- The Dragon Prince-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Land of Steady Habits-- NETFLIX FILM
- The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 15
- Inside The Freemasons: Season 1
Sept. 16
- Role Models
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sept. 17
- The Witch
Sept. 18
- American Horror Story: Cult
- D.L. Hughley: Contrarian-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 21
- Battlefish-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hilda-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Maniac: Limited Series-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nappily Ever After-- NETFLIX FILM
- Quincy-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Good Cop-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 23
- The Walking Dead: Season 8
Sept. 25
- Disney's A Wrinkle in Time
- Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Sept. 26
- Norsemen: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Hurricane Heist
Sept. 28
- Chef's Table: Volume 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- El Marginal: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Forest of Piano-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hold the Dark-- NETFLIX FILM
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lost Song-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Made in Mexico-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Skylanders Academy: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The 3rd Eye-- NETFLIX FILM
- Two Catalonias-- NETFLIX FILM
Sept. 30
- Big Miracle
Hulu
Sept. 1
- 13 Going on 30
- A Good Woman
- A Murder of Crows
- Adaptation
- The Amityville Horror
- AntiHuman
- Any Given Sunday
- Bandits
- Blow Out
- Bolero
- The Bone Collector
- City of God
- The Cleanse
- Cool It
- Darkness
- The Dark Half
- Doctor Dolittle 2
- Double Impact
- Dragon Blade
- Dressed to Kill
- Emma
- Fall Time
- The Female Brain
- Field of Dreams
- The Fly
- Going Overboard
- Jerry Maguire
- Joyride
- Kill Me Again
- The Longest Yard
- The Midnighters
- Miracle on 34th Street
- No Game, No Life: ZERO
- Over the Top
- The Perfect Weapon
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side
- Primal Fear
- Pumpkinhead
- Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
- Rodger Dodger
- Rushmore
- Rustlers’ Rhapsody
- Searching for Sugar Man
- Senorita Justice
- Signs
- Sixteen Candles
- Small Town Saturday Night
- Stealth Fighter
- There Will Be Blood
- Unbreakable
- What Dreams May Come
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Sept. 2
- The English Patient
Sept. 3
- Flower
- The Miracle Season
Sept. 4
- Daphne & Velma
- Monochrome
- Women and Sometimes Men
Sept. 6
- I Love You, America: New Episodes (Hulu Original)
- Happy-Go-Lucky
Sept. 7
- Cesar Chavez
Sept. 8
- Stand Up To Cancer: Special
- From Paris with Love
- Stronger
Sept. 10
- REL: Series Premiere
- Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
Sept. 11
- Bodysnatch
- Natural Vice
Sept. 12
- Grace Unplugged
Sept. 13
- El Clon: Complete Season 1
- Higher Power
Sept. 14
- The First: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
- The Housemaid
Sept. 15
- Good Behavior: Complete Season 2
- Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1
- Hardware
- She’s So Lovely
- The Queen
- The Shipping News
Sept. 16
- Moonrise Kingdom
Sept. 18
- American Horror Story: Cult: Complete Season 7
- La Impostora: Complete Season 1
- Pasion De Gavilanes: Complete Season 1
Sept. 20
- Total Divas: Season 8 Premiere
- BB King: On The Road
- Boom for Real
- Sacrifice
- This is Home: A Refugee Story
Sept. 21
- Aurora: Complete Season 1
- My Little Pony
Sept. 22
- For Colored Girls
- Love after Love
Sept. 24
- 9-1-1: Season 2 Premiere
- Gemini
- Iris
Sept. 25
- Dancing with the Stars: Season 27 Premiere
- The Good Doctor: Season 2 Premiere
- Manifest: Series Premiere
- The Resident: Season 2 Premiere
- The Voice: Season 15 Premiere
- Afterlife
- UFO Chronicles: The Black Vault
Sept. 26
- Dama y Obrero: Complete Season 1
- The Gifted: Season 2 Premiere
- Lethal Weapon: Season 3 Premiere
- New Amsterdam: Series Premiere
- This is Us: Season 3 Premiere
- The Krays
Sept. 27
- A Million Little Things: Series Premiere
- American Housewife: Season 3 Premiere
- Chicago Fire: Season 7 Premiere
- Chicago Med: Season 4 Premiere
- Chicago P.D.: Season 6 Premiere
- Empire: Season 5 Premiere
- The Goldbergs: Season 6 Premiere
- Modern Family: Season 10 Premiere
- Single Parents: Series Premiere
- South Park: Season 22 Premiere
- Star: Season 3 Premiere
Sept. 28
- The Good Place: Season 3 Premiere
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15 Premiere
- How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5 Premiere
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20 Premiere
- Suburbicon
Sept. 29
- The Cool Kids: Series Premiere
- Dateline: Season 28 Premiere
- Hell’s Kitchen: Season 18 Premiere
- Last Man Standing: Season 7 Premiere
- Jigsaw
Sept. 30
- Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn: Complete Season 4
*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:
- Kidding: Series Premiere (Sept. 9)
- Shameless: Season 9 Premiere (Sept. 9)
*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:
- The Deuce: Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 9)
- Ferdinand (Sept. 1)
- The Greatest Showman (Sept. 8)
- Pitch Perfect (Sept. 15)
- The Shape of Water (Sept. 22)
- Phantom Thread (Sept. 29)
*The following are available with the CINEMAX premium add-on:
- Snatched (Sept. 7)
- 12 Strong (Sept. 14)
- All Eyez on Me (Sept. 21)
- Insidious: The Last Key (Sept. 28)
AmazonAvailable for Streaming on Prime Video
Sept. 1
Series
- Asylum, Season 1
- The Blue Rose, Season 1
- The Broker's Man, Seasons 1-2
- The Field of Blood, Seasons 1-2
- Golden, Season 1
- The Kevin Bishop Show, Season 2
- London Irish, Season 1
- The Palace, Season 1
- Parents, Season 1
- Rocket's Island, Seasons 1-3
- Sam's Game, Season 1
- Texas Rising, Season 1
- The Triangle, Season 1
- Trust, Season 1
- Westside, Seasons 1-3
- Wild at Heart, Seasons 1-8
Movies
- 1492: Conquest of Paradise
- A Field in England
- A Good Woman
- A Love Song for Bobby Long
- A Murder of Crows
- A Turtle's Tale: Sammy's Adventures
- A Turtle's Tale 2: Sammy's Escape from Paradise
- All You Can Eat Buddha
- Bandits
- Beowulf
- Big Top Pee-wee
- Blow Out
- Bolero
- Can't Stand Losing You: Surviving the Police
- Chinatown
- Cool It
- Double Impact
- DragonHeart
- Dressed to Kill
- Fall Time
- Fighting Temptations
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters II
- Going Overboard
- Gutland
- Hard Rain
- Harry and Paul's History of the 2s
- Harry Price: Ghost Hunter
- Hotel for Dogs
- House of D
- Hustle & Flow
- Ingenious
- Jerry Maguire
- Joyride
- Kill Me Again
- Lea to the Rescue
- Luk'Luk'I
- Miami Vice
- Over the Top
- Paycheck
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side
- Prancer
- Primal Fear
- Pumpkinhead
- Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
- Resurrecting the Champ
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Roger Dodger
- Rustlers' Rhapsody
- Senorita Justice
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Small Town Saturday Night
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Stealth Fighter
- The Amityville Horror
- The Dark Half
- The Eagle
- The Great Outdoors
- The Longest Yard
- The Man Who Lost His Head
- The Perfect Weapon
- The Score
- There Will Be Blood
- Tonightly
- What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Sept. 2
Movies
- Future World (2018)
Sept. 4
Movies
- Beirut
- Crescent
- Strangers Prey at Night
Sept. 6
Movies
- Pistorius
Sept. 7
Series
- Pete the Cat, Season 1a (Prime Original series)
- Six Dreams, Season 1 (Prime Original series)
- Wishenpoof, Season 2b (Prime Original series)
Movies
Cesar Chavez
Sept. 8
Movies
- From Paris with Love
- Stronger
Sept. 12
Movies
- Grace Unplugged
Sept. 14
Series
- Forever, Season 1 (Prime Original series)
Movies
- High Fantasy
Sept. 15
Movies
- On Chesil Beach
Sept. 16
Movies
- Baby Mama
- I Am Wrath
- The Good Shepherd
Sept. 20
Movies
- Jugnu
- This is Home: A Refugee Story
Sept. 21
Movies
- My Little Pony
Sept. 22
Movies
- For Colored Girls
- Hot Summer Night
Sept. 27 Movies
- Escape Plan 2
Sept. 28
Series
- *King Lear, Season 1 (Prime Original series)
Movies
- Hannah
- Plonger (Diving)
- Suburbicon
Sept. 29
Movies
- Jigsaw
Available to Purchase on Prime Video
Sept. 4
Movies
- Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom
Sept. 11
Movies
- Uncle Drew
Sept. 26
Series
- This Is Us, Season 3
Sept. 27
Series
- Modern Family, Season 10
Sept. 28
Series
- Grey’s Anatomy, Season 14
- The Good Place, Season 3
New in September – Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels
Sept. 8
Live Sports/Under the Prime Video | Pay-Per-View
- *UFC 228: “Woodley vs Till”
Sept. 9
Series
- Kidding, Season 1
- Shameless, Season 9
September 14-16
Live Sports
- AVP - Honolulu
Sept. 16
Series
- Warriors of Liberty City, Mini-Series
September 21-23
Live Sports
- Laver Cup - Chicago
Sept. 24
Series
- Magnum PI, Season 1
Sept. 25
Series
- FBI, Season 1
Sept. 27
Series
- Murphy Brown, Season 1
Live Sports
- Thursday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams, Game 4, Prime Video
Sept. 30
Series
- God Friended Me, Season 1