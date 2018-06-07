Funny man Nick Offerman is appearing in a new, feel-good film, "Hearts Beat Loud."

In it, the "Parks and Rec" alum plays a single dad who forms a songwriting duo with his daughter. "She's getting ready to go away to college so the conflict is: our band is doing well, but is she going to be responsible and do the right thing?" Offerman said on "Good Morning America."

In honor of the movie's release this Friday, here are Offerman's best and most-watched moments.

1. His best 'Parks and Recreation' moments

One of the best parts of the NBC comedy, which ended in 2015, was Ron Swanson -- Offerman's government-averse, woodworking, mustached alter-ego, who only gave brief glimpses beneath his hard-as-nails exterior into his heart of gold. Behold: a super-cut of some of Swanson's finest moments.

2. Offerman explains how to be a great husband

Married to actress Megan Mullally for more than a decade, he is open about their relationship, but in 2013, he gave his best romance tips to Conan O'Brien. "Make gestures to your significant other," he said. "I always try to make Megan a card or a gift for anniversaries or her birthday."

3. The actor goes undercover for GQ magazine

In GQ's video franchise, Offerman responds to Tweets about him, corrects his Wikipedia profile and comments on Youtube and Instagram posts about him, among other things. At one point, a YouTube commenter suggested that he run for president in 2020. "I don't think so," he responded. "I don't think a blow-hard performer from NBC should ever consider running for office."

4. Offerman shows his softer side; suggests 'if no one shows you love, you begin to feel unloved'

Though Offerman's "Parks and Rec" character was known for being tough as nails, the actor showed his real-life softer side in his 2017 video series for Vanity Fair, called "Common Sense." In the first episode, Offerman implored his fans to be more affectionate, though appropriately so. "We are all in this together," he said. "The hug is mightier than the punch."

5. The actor sits with a glass of scotch-whiskey for nearly 45 minutes

Like his "Parks and Rec" on-screen persona, Offerman enjoys scotch whiskey. How much? In 2015, he filmed a video for Lagavulin in which he sat in front of a crackling fire for nearly 45 minutes, enjoying a drink.

6. Offerman gives manhood lessons

Over a steak dinner and of course, a stiff drink, Offerman explained to a Bloomberg reporter how to be a man. One talking point: his mustache, of course. "Growing up, the mustache was a great symbol of virility to me," he said, adding that he was thrilled with the types of characters he was able to play given his facial hair. However, he added, "Everything took a very sharp turn though when Ron Swanson became a popular character because I began to be identified with my mustache."

7. The real-life woodworker appeared in a 'Last Week Tonight' commercial

In a faux commercial for Lowe's, Offerman played a helpful employee who kept couples in the store from getting divorced.