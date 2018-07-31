Months after reconciling, John Cena and Nikki Bella have once again called it quits.

"After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways," Bella, whose real name is Nicole Garcia-Colace, said in a statement to People. "I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me."

Cena has not yet commented publicly.

The WWE stars, who have dated since 2012, were engaged on live TV last year at Wrestlemania 33. A year later they announced that they were ending their engagement.

"After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple," Bella posted on Instagram at the time. "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

Bella, whose real name is Nicole Garcia-Colace, has chronicled their relationship on E!'s "Total Divas" and "Total Bellas."

On the final episode of "Total Bellas" on Sunday, Bella was seen calling off her engagement for the second time to Cena, who recently starred in "Blockers."

"I definitely feel like I haven't been myself for a long time. I feel like I'm starting the journey of finding me again," Bella shared on camera. "And I just feel like in my heart, when I heal myself and figure out what's wrong with me, he will be there. And if he's not, then it wasn't mean to be."