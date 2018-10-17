Original Big Bird actor retiring from 'Sesame Street' after 50 years

After 50 years of starring as the iconic and lovable Big Bird, Caroll Spinney is hanging up his yellow suit and retiring from "Sesame Street."

Spinney, 84, will finish his work on the show this week, after which new actors will assume the roles of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, another of his characters, The New York Times reported. Matt Vogel, Spinney's apprentice, will take over Big Bird.

"I always thought, 'How fortunate for me that I got to play the two best Muppets?' Playing Big Bird is one of the most joyous things of my life," he told the Times.

After a half-century of playing Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, Caroll Spinney is retiring https://t.co/18XDzDZxst — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) October 17, 2018

Mark Lennihan/AP, FILE

After more than 4,000 episodes voicing characters and embodying Big Bird, the balance and physical stamina required to play the characters became a bit too much. He stopped puppeteering Big Bird three years ago and relegated himself to just the voice of the "Sesame Street" legend.

Long-time puppeteer Caroll Spinney has announced that he is stepping down from the roles of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch. Spinney is pleased that his iconic roles will be carried on by puppeteers Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson. Learn more: https://t.co/BALgkIPI5q pic.twitter.com/sGMDjqLklQ — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) October 17, 2018

Mark Lennihan/AP, FILE

Jeffrey Dunn, president of Sesame Workshop, said Spinney's work over the past half century has been a gift to the world.

"I think it's fair to say," Dunn said, "that Caroll's view of the world and how we should treat each other has shaped and defined our organization."