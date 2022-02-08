Oscar nominations 2022: How to watch

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are only a few hours away!

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross and "American Horror Story" star Leslie Jordan will reveal the 2022 Oscar nominees across all 23 competitive categories on Tuesday.

The presentation will stream live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy's social platforms, "Good Morning America," Disney+ and ABC News Live beginning at 8:18 a.m. ET/5:18 a.m. PT.

This year's Academy Awards ceremony, produced by Will Packer and directed by Glenn Weiss, returns to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. The show will have a host for the first time since 2018, though the night's emcee has yet to be announced.

Danny Glover will receive this year's Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award while Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullman will all receive honorary Oscars from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Oscars' governing body.

