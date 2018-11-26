Oscar winner Julie Andrews will appear in 'Aquaman'

  • via GMA
Nov 26, 2018, 6:24 PM ET
PHOTO: Julie Andrews attends the Lifetime Achievement Award reception at Suna Residence during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017, Oct. 7, 2017, in East Hampton, New York.Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images
Julie Andrews attends the Lifetime Achievement Award reception at Suna Residence during the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017, Oct. 7, 2017, in East Hampton, New York.

Critically acclaimed, Oscar-award winning actor Julie Andrews will star in upcoming Warner Bros. film, "Aquaman," which is set to hit theaters on December 21.

Andrews will play Karathen, “an undersea creature that holds the key to Arthur Curry’s (Jason Momoa) quest to unite the Atlantean and surface worlds,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

"We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally-altered," the film's producer Peter Safran told EW. “And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer.”

MORE: The iconic music reborn in sequel 'Mary Poppins Returns'

The film’s director also tweeted the news, writing, "The most powerful creature on Earth is a dame," referencing Andrews.

The film is set to release next month during the same week as "Mary Poppins Returns."

Andrews won an Oscar in 1965 for playing Mary Poppins.

MORE: Julie Andrews on New 'Mary Poppins,' Possible 'Sound of Music' Remake

Comments