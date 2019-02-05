For the first time in three decades, the Oscars will officially have no host.

ABC Entertainment PR and an Academy spokesperson confirmed the information to ABC News on Tuesday, months after Kevin Hart stepped down as host.

The comedian stepped down in December, just hours after he was announced as the host, after homophobic tweets he posted almost eight years ago resurfaced.

In January, Hart apologized again to the LGBTQ community, adding, "We thought it was OK to talk like that, because that’s how we talked to one another ... This is wrong now."

He later said on "GMA" that "There's no more conversation about it ... I'm over that, I'm over the moment" when asked about the Oscars and his past comments.

The last time the Oscars went without a host was 1989, when producer Allan Carr decided on having more presenters instead of an MC.

Earlier this week, a diverse array of Oscars presenters were announced including Whoopi Goldberg, Tessa Thompson and Awkwafina.

The Oscars are set to air on ABC at 8 p.m. EST Feb. 24.