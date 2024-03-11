Oscars 2024: Best backstage photos and behind-the-scenes moments
Check out some behind-the-scenes images from the 2024 Oscars.
Oscars 2024: Best backstage photos and behind-the-scenes moments
John Locher/Invision/AP
In between the red carpet, inspiring speeches and well-deserved wins, there were a bounty of exciting behind-the-scenes moments at the 2024 Oscars.
We kept our eyes peeled for all of the reunions, stylish selfies, heart-warming reactions and more happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Naturally, Hollywood's biggest stars did not disappoint. Check out all the photos below!