Oscars 2024: Best backstage photos and behind-the-scenes moments

In between the red carpet, inspiring speeches and well-deserved wins, there were a bounty of exciting behind-the-scenes moments at the 2024 Oscars.

We kept our eyes peeled for all of the reunions, stylish selfies, heart-warming reactions and more happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Naturally, Hollywood's biggest stars did not disappoint. Check out all the photos below!

Behind-the-scenes at the Oscars

Florence Pugh arrives at the 96th Annual Academy Awards, in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. John Locher/Invision/AP

Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 96th Annual Academy Awards, in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. John Locher/Invision/AP

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 96th Annual Academy Awards, in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. John Locher/Invision/AP

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey hold hands at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Emma Stone, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for 'Poor Things,' and Dave McCary attend the Governors Ball during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Best Supporting Actor winner Robert Downey Jr. poses with presenters Christoph Waltz, Tim Robbins, Sam Rockwell, Mahershala Ali and Ke Huy Quan backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS/AFP via Getty Images

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, winners of Original Song backstage with presenters Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo during the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr., Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner for "Oppenheimer", helps Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner for "The Holdovers", with her dress in the Oscars photo room at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 10, 2024. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Porche Brinker, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers hold the Oscars best documentary short film for "The Last Repair Shop" backstage during the the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jennifer Lame, holding the Oscar for Best Film Editing, and Irish actor Cillian Murphy, holding the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball, in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. poses with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Oppenheimer" at the Governors Ball following the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Cillian Murphy, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award poses with presenters Nicolas Cage, Ben Kingsley, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, and Forest Whitaker backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS/AFP via Getty Images

Billie Eilish, winner of the award for Original Song is seen backstage with presenters Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS/AFP via Getty Images

Presenter Jessica Lange is seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS/AFP via Getty Images

Christopher Nolan, director of "Oppenheimer" and his wife, producer, Emma Thomas are seen backstage after winning Best Picture during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS/AFP via Getty Images

Emma Stone, winner of Actress in a Leading Role greets presenters Sally Field, Michelle Yeoh, Jessica Lange and Jennifer Lawrence backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS/AFP via Getty Images

Emma Stone, winner of Actress in a Leading Role poses with presenters Jessica Lange, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence and Sally Field backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS/AFP via Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. winner of Actor in a Supporting Role is seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS/AFP via Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, winner of Acress in a Supporting Role poses with presenters Jamie Lee Curtis, Mary Steenburgen, Regina King, Lupita Nyong'o, and Rita Moreno backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Handout/Getty Images

Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Poor Things" Emma Stone, Best Actor in a Leading Role for "Oppenheimer" Cillian Murphy, Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "The Holdovers" Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Oppenheimer" Robert Downey Jr. pose in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya walks the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

America Ferrera on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Network

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell arrive for the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Allison Dinner/EPA/Shutterstock

Anya Taylor-Joy, left, looks at Dave Mullins, center, and Brad Booker, winners of the award for best animated short for "War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko," March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

America Ferrera and Da'Vine Joy Randolph take a selfie in the audience during the 96th Annual Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Ariana Grande poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Emma Stone and Da'Vine Joy Randolph toast during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Mike Blake/Reuters

Ryan Gosling poses for a photograph with spectators on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, March 10, 2024. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell celebrate with presenter Ariana Grande as they win the Oscar for Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" during the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Mike Blake/Reuters

Ryan Gosling performs "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie" for Margot Robbie, director Greta Gerwig and America Ferrera in the audience during the 96th Oscars in Hollywood, CA, March 10, 2024. Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

Presenters Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images