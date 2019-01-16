Paris Jackson checks into facility for mental health treatment

Paris Jackson is seeking professional treatment for her emotional health and taking some much-needed "time off to reboot."

Jackson, the famous daughter of the late pop superstar Michael Jackson, checked herself into to facility recently in an effort to "realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health," a source close to the star told ABC News on Tuesday.

"After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health," the source said in a statement.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan," the person added, "and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her."

The source did not offer details about the 20-year-old's condition or mention where she was staying.

The singer slammed reports she was heading to rehab last August, saying someone made up the report for "clickbait."

Jackson spent much of 2018 launching her music career -- attending photo shoots and public appearances -- and dealing with the death of her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died in June at the age 89.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Paris Jackson has been open about her struggles with emotional and mental health over the years and said she spent most of her high school years attending a therapeutic school in Utah.

In 2017, Paris Jackson revealed that she tried to kill herself "multiple times" during her teenage years due to "self-hatred."

"Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore," she told Rolling Stone in 2017. "I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help."

AP

In the interview, she also revealed that she'd been sexually assaulted by a "complete stranger" at the age of 14.

"I don't wanna give too many details," she said. "But it was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn't tell anybody."

ABC News' Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this story.