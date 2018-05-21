Two-part 'American Idol' finale begins with shaky starts, ends with surprise cameo

The first installment of the two-night "American Idol" finale on Sunday featured a trio of performances from the top three, including an encore of each one’s favorite performance, a song dedicated to his or her hometown, and their potential first single. The show also featured a surprise appearance by former Journey singer Steve Perry.

As always, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were on hand to offer their comments on the performances.

The contestant started off with their singles:

Caleb Lee Hutchinson disappointed the judges with his single, “Johnny Cash Heart,” co-written by Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts. Perry said she would’ve liked him to “embody it as a Caleb Lee Hutchinson song.” She called it his “weakest performance so far.”

Gabby Barrett continued with her potential debut single, a mix of soul and gospel called “Rivers Deep.” Noting that the stage and the studio are different worlds, the judges felt she failed to deliver the song effectively on stage until the very end.

Maddie Poppe continued with a song reminiscent of season 11 winner Phillip Phillips' "Home" -- co-written by Julia Michaels -- called, “Going Going Gone.” Luke expressed the sentiments of all three judges by declaring Maddie turned in a “solid performance” because she looked “the most comfortable so far.”

Next, the top three performed their encore songs:

Caleb redeemed himself with his reprisal of Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes.” Richie called Hutchinson’s voice “solid as a rock” and urged the 19-year-old to own it and put it in front of everything.” Perry agreed, calling Caleb’s performance “light years” ahead of his first one, praising his “amazing, incredible, interesting, textured voice."

Gabby followed with an encore performance of Miranda Lambert’s “Little Red Wagon.” Perry noted Barrett’s growth in her performance, interaction with the audience and comfort with the musicians.

Maddie, hoped lightning would strike twice, reprising a song she first performed during Hollywood Week with her original song, "Don’t Let Your Children Grow Up.” Perry praised Poppe for taking a risk, adding the artist was “authentic as heck.”

Finally, the contestants performed their hometown dedications:

Caleb honored his hometown of Dallas, Georgia, with Johnny Cash‘s “Folsom Prison Blues.” Richie praised Caleb for a “convincing” performance,” adding the Cash classic was “in his wheelhouse.” Added Perry, “I think an audience member wants to have fun. They’re waiting for you to invite them and you just invited us.”

Gabby, a Pittsburgh native, dedicated Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” to her hometown. To her surprise, it wasn’t Katy Perry, Richie or Bryan who commented on the performance, but former Journey singer Steve Perry -- who sang the original track -- offering his take. “It was the most amazing version I’ve ever heard,” he declared, “just beautiful.”

Clarksville, Iowa’s Maddie closed out the performances with her take on Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.” Bryan thanked Maddie for “inspiring” him and Perry, typing into her phone, said, “I’m voting for you.”

"American Idol" will return with its finale Monday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.