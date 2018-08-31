On the eve of Aretha Franklin's funeral, musicians and fans gathered at the Chene Park Amphitheatre in Detroit Thursday night for “A People's Tribute to the Queen," a free concert to honor the singer's life and music.

Among the dozens of performers and appearances was filmmaker Tyler Perry, Grammy winner Patti LaBelle and the Motown group Four Tops.

"There's no place in the world that knows how to send somebody home like Detroit, Michigan," Perry told the crowd at the show, the Detroit Free Press reported. "Aretha is looking down smiling."

LaBelle also took the stage to perform "You Are My Friend," as images of Franklin's life flashed behind her.

"Aretha Franklin, y'all,” LaBelle said. “We’re gonna miss her. She was the best singer in the world — trust!”

The Four Tops also honored the Queen of Soul while performing "Bernadette," "I Can't Help Myself" and "Reach Out, I'll Be There."

Other heartwarming performances included "Rock Steady" by Regina Belle, "Woman" by Raheem DeVaughn, "Chain of Fools" by Angela Davis, "Thank You, Aretha" by Jenifer Lewis, and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" by Cherri Black.

The show closed with all the musicians banding together to sing Franklin's classic "RESPECT," while confetti littered the stage.

There were 6,000 people who attended the concert on Thursday — a lucky crowd, considering tickets for the free event were claimed in less than six minutes, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Franklin's funeral will begin Friday at 10 a.m. ET. at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. It will be broadcast live on television and streamed online.