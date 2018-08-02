Paul Walker's family says late actor was father first and foremost

It's no secret that off-screen Paul Walker loved his charitable work and adored his daughter, Meadow.

In the new documentary, "I Am Paul Walker," fans get an up-close look at the "Fast & Furious" star, who died in 2013 at the age of 40.

"He didn't idolize all these people and go, 'I wanna be a big movie star one day,'" his brother Cody Walker told "GMA" in advance of the documentary's release later this month.

In fact, he stayed away from the spotlight, often spending time traveling on working with his non-profit Reach Out Worldwide. He was especially protective when it came to protecting his daughter.

"He loved her. He was so proud of her," Cody said. "He also carried a lot of guilt for not being the traditional type of father that was necessarily there every step of the way."

He continued, "He would say things like, 'I only have this many more years until she's all grown up. Until she turns 18' ... He had signed on to do an entire another, like, three-movie deal. And then got the news that she was gonna come live with him. And he went immediately to go get himself out of it, but it was just beyond that point of no return. And it crushed him."

That powerful bond has inspired Meadow, 19, to follow in her father's footsteps by starting a charity in his name, the Paul Walker Foundation, to help those in need with food and assistance around the globe.

But the loss is still hard on the family, including Paul's father.

"I see Paul's face all the time. I had this, whatever you wanna call it, and this voice said, 'Good to see you, Dad.' And then it was, 'Don't be afraid, it's your son Paul.' Crazy, but I think of that ... it makes me feel good," his father Paul Walker said.

"I Am Paul Walker" is out on Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. EST on the Paramount Network.