People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2018 is Idris Elba

Nov 6, 2018, 11:44 AM ET
PHOTO: British director Idris Elba poses during a photocall for Yardie at the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Feb. 22, 2018.PlaySascha Steinbach EPA via Shutterstock, FILE
People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" is actor, businessman and DJ Idris Elba.

The honor came as a surprise to the "Thor" star.

“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?'" he told the magazine.

"[I] looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today,’" he joked. "But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise -- an ego boost for sure.”

The 46-year-old actor joins a long list of hunks that has included Matt Damon, Mel Gibson and Brad Pitt. Country superstar and "The Voice" judge Blake Shelton was last year's choice.

In the cover story, Elba opened up about his past as a lanky kid who got "picked on a little bit."

"But as soon as I could grow a mustache, I was the coolest kid on the block. Grew a mustache, had some muscles, bonkers," he added.

Even though he's one of the hottest stars around, Elba told People that he also knows "when to rein it in and just stay humble and grounded.”

People's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue hits newsstands on Friday.

