People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2018 is Idris Elba

People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" is actor, businessman and DJ Idris Elba.

The honor came as a surprise to the "Thor" star.

“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?'" he told the magazine.

"[I] looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today,’" he joked. "But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise -- an ego boost for sure.”

The 46-year-old actor joins a long list of hunks that has included Matt Damon, Mel Gibson and Brad Pitt. Country superstar and "The Voice" judge Blake Shelton was last year's choice.

In the cover story, Elba opened up about his past as a lanky kid who got "picked on a little bit."

"But as soon as I could grow a mustache, I was the coolest kid on the block. Grew a mustache, had some muscles, bonkers," he added.

Even though he's one of the hottest stars around, Elba told People that he also knows "when to rein it in and just stay humble and grounded.”

Who'd have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don't forget to grab your issue this week https://t.co/WI7eWfXOPB. I'm honoured & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!???? pic.twitter.com/TBQapjxJsT — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 6, 2018

People's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue hits newsstands on Friday.