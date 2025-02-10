Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX with commanding performance

The Philadelphia Eagles are your Super Bowl LIX champions.

Eaglesredeemed their prior Super Bowl LVII loss to Kansas City Chiefs defeating their opponents, 40-22, in a matchup at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Eagles took an early and commanding lead with a first quarter touchdown from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

A second quarter interception taken for a touchdown by Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean extended the Philadelphia lead, which never relented. Touchdowns from A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith helped secure the Super Bowl win.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws a pass in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Celebrities from across the world of entertainment, like Anne Hathaway and Jay-Z, arrived in New Orleans in order to watch the big game.

Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart and Miles Teller were among those in the crowd supporting the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Paul Rudd and Jon Hamm were among the celebrities in New Orleans cheering on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Taylor Swift was also seen cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the game, sitting with rapper Ice Spice.

Cooper DeJean of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates scoring a touchdown after intercepting a pass by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) during Super Bowl LIX, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. Doug Benc/AP

Also in attendance was President Donald Trump, who walked the sidelines prior to the game's start.

Kendrick Lamar performs during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar took the stage at halftime to perform some of his biggest hits for the crowd. Lamar performed alongside SZA, and brought out Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams as guests in his performance.