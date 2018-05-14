Why Pink is 'really proud' to tour with her kids in tow

Pink’s busier than ever as a working mom, but she’s also never felt more powerful.

She revealed what it's really like being a mom with a demanding career in her new cover story for Redbook. The singer is currently on tour with her kids in tow, 7-year-old Willow, and 18-month-old Jameson.

“I've never juggled so many damn plates in my life, but it's because I want to,” Pink told Redbook. “I enjoy it. If I had nannies raising my kids and just wanted to be a rock star and party all the time -- I wouldn't be successful, and I wouldn't be happy.”

She adds that if touring ever stopped working for her kids, she’d stop.

“But I think it's cool that they get to see their mom be the boss and work really freaking hard to realize a dream,” she said. “I'd say it's 95 percent positive.”

The venue Pink played in Tulsa, Oklahoma, recently referred to her as “Queen Badass” on its marquee. It’s a title she embraces.

“If I've ever deserved the title, it's right now,” she said. “I have my two kids with me. I'm working my butt off and feel really focused. I feel seen and heard and like the things I'm saying and showing are the right things. I just feel really proud of this journey.”

And as for whether becoming a mom makes you less rebellious, Pink believes it’s quite the opposite.

“You start to focus less on what's wrong for you and more on what's wrong for the next generation,” she said. “It mobilizes you. Some moms channel that into the PTA, and other moms channel it into marching for women's rights, so moms need to be more rebellious than ever.”

Happy Mothers Day ?? A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 13, 2018 at 1:38pm PDT