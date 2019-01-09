Pink’s husband Carey Hart dedicates sweet message to her on 13th wedding anniversary

Pink and her husband, former motocross biker Carey Hart, celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Monday.

To mark the special moment, Hart penned a touching message to his wife on his Instagram account.

Alongside a smiling selfie of the couple, he wrote, "Can’t believe it’s our 13th wedding anniversary. Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!!"

"I’m very grateful for you, baby," he continued. "We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you. #17YearsStrong"

Pink praised her husband in an interview with U.K.’s The Guardian in 2017.

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock,” she said in the interview. “He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some.”

However, she admitted that like most couples, there are tough points in their relationship. “And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you," she added in the interview. "Then two weeks later I’m like, things are going so good, you guys."

The Grammy award-winning singer is currently on a break from her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, and it appears her family recently enjoyed a ski day.

She shared a snap with Hart and their children, Jameson, 2, and Willow, 7, in snow gear at Mammoth Mountain in California earlier this week.

The singer's tour resumes in March 2019.