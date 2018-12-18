Pink and her husband dressed up as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo

Pink is having fun celebrating the holiday season with family, friends and costumes.

The Grammy-award winning singer and her husband, former motocross biker Carey Hart, dressed up as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo from classic American sitcom “I Love Lucy” for a recent holiday party.

The pop star shared a sweet image of the duo in their costumes on her popular Instagram account.

I really do love Lucy

“I really do love Lucy,” she captioned the post.

“Fun Xmas party last night!!!! Theme was famous couple so we went as Lucy and Ricky!” Hart wrote alongside his own post of the couple.

PHOTO: Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are pictured together, circa 1955.Bettmann Archive via Getty Images
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are pictured together, circa 1955.

The ‘50s looks the couple wore were a big hit with their social media followers.

????????

Pink is currently on a break from her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which resumes in March 2019. Lately, she's posted several snaps of herself spending time with family and loved ones.

She also recently sent her followers a message to remember to appreciate life’s blessings during this time of year.

“In the midst of all the craziness of the holiday season and of life in general, I am trying to find the way back to myself,” she captioned the Instagram post.

“Always looking for ways to ground. I am nothing without me. #gentleremindertoself #gratitude,” she added.

