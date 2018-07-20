Post Malone's fans want him to get a 'Queer Eye' makeover

Jul 20, 2018, 5:15 PM ET
PHOTO: Post Malone performs during Wireless Festival 2018 on July 6th, 2018, in London.|Karamo Brown visits Build Up to discuss "Queer Eye" at Build Studio on June 25, 2018, in New York City.Getty Images
Fans of Post Malone love his music, even if they're not so sure about his sense of style.

"Queer Eye" life expert Karamo Brown revealed that some of the rapper's fans have suggested he get a makeover on the show.

PHOTO: Post Malone performs at the Coachella Republic Records Jaegermeister Party on April 17, 2016, in Palm Springs, Calif.Randy Shropshire/Getty Images FILE
"Lol why does everyone want @PostMalone to be on the show. Did he request it?" Brown tweeted earlier this week.

It turns out that Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, did not make the request. But he offered some reasons why his fans might want to see him featured on the popular Netflix makeover show.

"No they just think I’m ugly and smell lol," Malone tweeted back. "Love the show tho guys, keep crushing it."

"Haha! Got it! Thanks Man. You Keep killing it too," Brown replied. "I personally love [your] style and music."

In May, Malone's sophomore album, "beerbongs & bentleys," debuted at No. 1. He also won the Billboard Music Award for top rap song for his hit "Rockstar," along with 21 Savage.

The second season of "Queer Eye" is currently available on Netflix.

PHOTO: The cast of Queer Eye from left, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Bobby Berk of attend an event on April 15, 2018, in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Shorty Awards
